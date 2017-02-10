Transient left atrial dysfunction is a feature of Takotsubo syndrome

The present study is the first that systematically investigated LA function and performance during the acute/subacute phase of TTS by CMR. Compared to a control group consisting of patients with anterior STEMI, TTS patients demonstrated a significantly lower total LA-EF with a deterioration of both the passive and the active phase of LA function. Furthermore, a detailed analysis of the TTS population revealed a superior LA performance in patients with already normalized LV function and a significant improvement of LA function was observed in a subgroup of patients with follow-up CMR examinations several months after the acute phase. These data indicate recovery of LA function in TTS patients similar to the LV contraction abnormalities.

LA function in cardiovascular diseases The left atrium serves multiple functions acting as a reservoir for pulmonary venous return and as an active contracting chamber that augments ventricular filling [1]. Thus, the left atrium significantly influences cardiovascular performance and dilates in response to either chronic volume or pressure overload. Structural and functional abnormalities of the left atrium have been reported in various cardiovascular diseases. Enlargement of the left atrium is common in patients with atrial fibrillation and might represent an important risk factor for the development of this arrhythmia [18, 19]. Moreover, the booster pump function is lost during atrial fibrillation, and the reservoir and conduit functions are also impaired [2, 20]. Elevated LV diastolic pressure in patients with heart failure leads to an increased relative contribution of active LA contraction to LV filling while the passive conduit function decreases [21]. A potential causative role of LA dysfunction in heart failure with preserved LV ejection fraction has been suggested recently [22]. Furthermore, LA size and function have been evaluated in several cohorts with ischemic or valvular heart disease as well as in patients with cardiomyopathies [1]. In addition to the available data, the present study for the first time revealed an impaired LA function in patients with TTS, which was significantly lower compared to a control population with anterior STEMI. The observed values in TTS patients are in a similar range as previously reported in patients with heart failure or chronic hypertension [4, 23, 24]. However, inter-study comparisons seem difficult considering the different methods of assessing LA parameters. Moreover, our study provides some evidence that LA performance in TTS patients recovers during follow-up similar to LV function. Whereas most patients in the sub-population with serial CMR scans demonstrated an increase in total LA-EF at follow-up, a slight decrease was observed in two patients despite normalization of LV ejection fraction. However, both patients had a long-term history of hypertension with LV hypertrophy which may also impact LA function. Moreover, delayed recovery of LV function up to 12 months after the initial event has been reported in TTS and might apply to the left atrium as well [25]. Further evidence regarding normalization of LA dysfunction in TTS is provided by a small trial in 16 patients which revealed a decreased passive emptying volume during the acute phase of TTS whereas active emptying was increased [9]. At follow-up, complete normalization of LA emptying volumes was observed.

Reasons for LA impairment in TTS Patients with TTS exhibit markedly reduced LV ejection fractions due to pronounced wall motion abnormalities which can be accompanied by basal hyperdynamic contraction and obstruction of the LV outflow tract. Consequently, severe LV diastolic dysfunction and substantially increased LV filling pressures have been reported in TTS patients [26]. Since LA function is closely related to LV diastolic parameters, a secondary impairment of LA performance due to an increased LV end-diastolic pressure seems reasonable. Supporting this theory, our TTS population showed a severely impaired passive LA-EF while the booster-pump function was only slightly reduced compared to previously reported data in healthy individuals [10]. Similarly, Ahtarovski et al. suggested that the high active LA contribution might have partly compensated the impaired passive LA function in their cohort [9]. However, an increased active LA-EF was not observed in our study. Apart from the theory of a secondarily impaired LA function, causative mechanisms directly affecting LA performance cannot be excluded in the absence of a sufficient pathophysiological concept for the development of TTS. Increasing evidence suggests that enhanced sympathetic activity and catecholamine excess might play a major role [27]. It is well known that neuroendocrine factors (e.g. a sustained activation of the angiotensin-aldosterone system, increases in atrial or brain natriuretic peptide) can promote LA remodeling and influence LA function although these mechanisms appear relevant in chronic diseases rather than in acute conditions as in TTS [28]. However, a direct effect of TTS on the left atrium cannot be supported by our data and remains to be proven in future trials.