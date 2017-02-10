Amyloid-β 1–24 C-terminal truncated fragment promotes amyloid-β 1–42 aggregate formation in the healthy brain

Although the significance of amyloid deposits for the pathogenesis of AD is still under debate [56, 57, 58], the observation that, in brain, harmful proteins show high propensity to aggregate indicates that formation of deposits is important in the pathogenesis of brain disorders. While Aβ-containing brain extracts from AD patient or transgenic mouse model have been found to induce Aβ deposition in the healthy brain [8, 9, 10, 11, 59], literature evidences clearly indicate that intracranial injection of a single form of synthetic Aβ (Aβ42) does not induce plaque formation in wt brain. Here we show that the injection of a C-terminal truncated synthetic Aβ peptide (Aβ24), which may result from microglial MMP9 proteolytic activity, has seeding properties for aggregate formation in intracranially injected wild type mice. Our results thus provide a direct demonstration of the concept that biologically relevant mixtures of Aβ forms may result in vivo in more complex aggregation dynamics than those predicted by in vitro studies. Notably, amyloid deposits are sporadically detectable also in the non-injected hemisphere and in the hippocampus, thus excluding they may represent post-injectional sprouting or leftover after cortical injection and brain lesioning. Although it is known that the number of amyloid plaques does not necessarily correlate with cognitive impairments ([60, 61, 62]; reviewed in [63]), the presence of amyloid deposits at the hippocampal level may explain the occurrence of the behavioral defects observed in injected in healthy mice.

It is now established that protein aggregation takes place, biophysically, once a critical concentration of proteins has been overcome [64]. The lag phase is reduced by the presence of “seeds” [64], which enhance fibrils formation. An efficient process of clearance is required in order to prevent the increase in concentration of “seeds”, which may in turn initiate the aggregation process [64]. Consistently, Aβ clearance rates were found to be impaired in AD patients compared to cognitively normal controls, while there were no differences in Aβ production rates [65]. Although no specific evidence on the clearance of oligomeric forms is currently available, oligomeric Aβ intermediates have been found to alter proteasomal clearance [66].

Several mechanisms for Aβ clearance have been identified, including drainage via the BBB, which is mostly mediated by the low-density lipoprotein receptor related protein-1 (LRP1). LRP1 is localized on the abluminal side of the brain capillary endothelium and mediates Aβ transport across the BBB in the direction of brain to blood [67, 68, 69]. When Aβ binds to LRP1 at the brain side of the BBB, a process of transcytosis starts, which mediates rapid Aβ clearance. Notably, LRP1 expression is reduced during aging and in AD as well as in patients with the Dutch-type of cerebrovascular β-amyloidosis. The transcytosis process is very efficient and, indeed, human Aβ injected into different brain regions of wt mice is rapidly recovered in the plasma [70]. Consistently, no plaques nor aggregates are formed in wt brain upon injection of Aβ42 [8, 9]. Interestingly, post-translationally modified forms of Aβ are cleared less efficiently from the brain, like in the case of N-terminal truncated and pyroglutamate-modified Aβ and phosphorylated Aβ [71, 72]. Notably, Aβ peptides with higher β-sheet content are cleared less efficiently from brain, due to a low-affinity LRP/Aβ interaction, mediating brain accumulation of amyloid. Based on the view that insufficient clearance of Aβ plays an essential role in the pathogenesis of AD [73], one may speculate that even low amounts of Aβ forms impairing physiological Aβ clearance and, thereby, increasing Aβ concentration, may foster disease progression [64].

We demonstrate that Aβ24, when concomitantly present with Aβ42 at the abluminal side of the endothelium, slows amyloid clearance through BBB. This is likely due to the fact that H-Aβ24 aggregates, which display higher antiparallel character, retain Aβ42, thus impairing its clearance through the BBB. Although we cannot exclude that Aβ42 levels measured in the serum of injected mice may reflect other routes of clearance besides BBB, our results suggest that the same mechanism may operate also in vivo. In particular, impaired clearance might overcome the critical concentration of proteins initiating the aggregation process and causing the formation of ThT, Congo-red and 6E10-positive aggregates detected in wt brains upon injection of the H-Aβ24/H-Aβ42 mix. Hence, H-Aβ24, and possibly other C-terminal truncated fragments, may function as scaffold proteins to favor both human (in the case of H-Aβ24/H-Aβ42 mix injection) and mouse Aβ42 (in the case of H-Aβ24 injection) recruitment, fibrillation and deposition. Interestingly, Aβ24 has been detected as a major amyloid component in leptomeninges of patients affected by HCHWA-D (hereditary cerebral hemorrhage with amyloidosis, Dutch type). These data indicate that the Aβ24 fragment is in fact formed also in human brain, possibly generated by carboxyl-terminal limited proteolysis [74]. Although future studies will be required to clarify what type of Aβ is deposited, our results are in line with the work of Schlenzig and colleagues which showed that N-terminally truncated and pyroglutamate-modified amyloid beta peptides are less soluble than full-length peptides, increasing aggregation propensity and seeding of amyloid peptides [64, 75]. Notably, wt mice injected with H-Aβ24 alone or with H-Aβ24/H-Aβ42 mix, display, besides Aβ protein deposition, behavioral defects similar to those of age matched APP/PS1 mice.

76 77 10 One may want to consider whether structural information available for Aβ peptides could provide a possible rationalization of the effect of cleavage at residue 24. The structural arrangement of Aβ fibrils and, even more importantly, oligomers and intermediates is still a matter of debate; structural determinations are made difficult, among other factors, by the presence of extensive polymorphisms []. For fibrillar aggregates, numerous studies point towards a β-sandwich motif, i.e. two sheets with strands oriented perpendicular to the long axis of the fibril; β-sandwiches are in turn arranged in higher order structures, i.e. with two-fold or three-fold symmetry around the fibril axis []. A common feature of such models is that the two sheets comprise the two separate aggregation-prone regions identified above; therefore, the elimination of the C-terminal region in Aβ24 would delete one of the sheets, and hence be incompatible with the commonly assumed Aβ42 arrangement (Fig.).

Although the consensus is weaker for what concerns the structure of oligomeric aggregates and other possible kinetic intermediates, recently proposed models on the basis of NMR data [78] again foresee the presence of cross-β contacts between the two extended amyloidogenic regions identified above. Based on our results and the fact that fibrillar and oligomeric aggregation coexist in a “competitive equilibrium”, one may hypothesize that the presence of Aβ24 shifts the competitive balance towards oligomerization, and away from fibrillation. Structurally, this is consistent with the following data: first, although there is no conclusive structure for Aβ42, NMR-derived models (Fig. 10) have a consensus in attributing the steric zipper (the dry spine of a parallel-β fibril) to the 25–42 C-terminal region of Aβ42, which is of course absent in Aβ24; second, the two algorithms providing a prediction for the parallel/antiparallel character of fibrils (Walsh’s and Tartaglia’s) indicated that Aβ24 still has aggregation potential, a relatively larger antiparallel β propensity and that there is cross-aggregation potential between Aβ1-24 and Aβ25-42. Finally, the 16–21 KLVFFA region is predicted as the fragment’s most amyloidogenic; KLVFFA has been crystallized by Eisenberg and collaborators in the antiparallel configuration [79]. These data are consistent with previous observations that the Aβ24 fragment is present in both monomeric and aggregated forms [55].

Aβ24 represents a prototypical example of a C-terminal truncated fragment generated by Aβ42 proteolysis. Indeed, in line with the concept that Aβ42 is internalized and metabolized by microglial cells [80, 81, 82], we provide the evidence that C-terminal truncated fragments can be produced by microglia in a protease-dependent manner. These fragments may share similar properties to those of Aβ24. Among those produced by MMP9 (1–16, 1–20, 1–23, 1–30, 1–33 and 1–34, [19]), one could argue that only Aβ16 should have a different character than the other fragments, because it lacks the 16–20 region which is known to be amyloidogenic and predicted as such by Walsh’s algorithm (among others) for all other proteolytic products. One would therefore argue that, in the 1–16 case, both hypothetical self-aggregation and cross-aggregation pathways would be abolished (Fig. 10). Conversely, C-terminal truncated fragments from the cleavage site at aa residue 20 up to the 34 may possibly share similar properties to synthetic Aβ24. The in vivo relevance of fragments with length possibly exceeding the aa 34 is more questionable, given that fragments produced by microglia lack the C-terminal region, as recognized by the antibody against aa 34–42.

The role of microglia in the production of fragments which could in principle favor plaque formation, like Aβ24, adds an additional detrimental role to microglia in AD. Indeed, an inverse correlation exists between microglia activation and neurodegeneration [83] or cognitive impairment [81, 84], indicating the occurrence of a vicious cycle based on Aβ deposition, inflammation, neuronal damage and cognitive decline. Our evidence demonstrates that microglia may produce, through their metabolic activity, C-terminal truncated Aβ forms which in turn could initiate amyloid aggregation and cause phenotypic defects even in the absence of genetic mutations associated with AD. Here we provide new evidence for the contribution of microglia activation to the development of the sporadic form of AD.