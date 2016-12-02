Scripps Florida Scientists Identify Novel Compound to Alleviate Pain and Itch

In a new study, scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have identified a possible drug candidate that suppresses pain and itch in animal models. Their new approach also reduces the potential for drug abuse and avoids the most common side effects—sedation and anxiety—of drugs designed to target the nervous system’s kappa opioid receptors (KORs).



(ag/ehj) “The most significant aspect of the study is that we can preserve itch and pain treatment qualities in a KOR agonist that we developed—triazole 1.1—while avoiding the euphoria associated with narcotic opioids and the dysphoria associated with some other selective KOR agonists,” said TSRI Professor Laura Bohn, senior author of the new study.

The research was published this week online ahead of print in the journal Science Signaling.

Circumventing Side Effects

KORs help regulate the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Drugs that target KORs have shown promise as therapeutic candidates because of their efficacy for treating chronic itch and relieving pain. Unlike opioid narcotics that target other opioid receptors, these compounds do not produce a “high” or increased risk of overdose; however, they can deplete the body’s supply of dopamine and produce dysphoria and sedation, side effects that have limited their clinical development.

Bohn’s laboratory has pioneered the concept that KOR signaling can be fine-tuned to preferentially activate certain pathways over others so that the receptor signals through G proteins rather than through a protein called β-arrestin2.

In the new study, the researchers used rodent models to compare this kind of “biased” KOR agonist, called triazole 1.1, and a conventional KOR agonist.

They found that triazole 1.1 could indeed circumvent the two side effects of previously developed KOR compounds without decreasing dopamine levels, a property associated with dysphoria and sedation.

“This adds to the mounting evidence that shows analgesic effects can be separated from the sedative and dysphoric effects by altering how the agonist engages the receptor,” said TSRI Research Associate Tarsis Brust, first author of the study.

Bohn said the new findings clearly demonstrate that the strategy of developing biased KOR agonists offers a promising new way to treat pain and intractable itch without the potential for abuse.

In addition to Bohn, other authors of the study, “Biased Agonists of the Kappa Opioid Receptor Suppress Pain and Itch without Causing Sedation and Dysphoria,” include TSRI’s Tarsis Brust, Jenny Morgenweck, Lei Zhou, Edward L. Stahl, Cullen L. Schmid and Michael D. Cameron; Susy A. Kim, Jamie H. Rose, Jason Locke, Sara L. Jones, and Thomas J. Martin of Wake Forrest University; and Sarah M. Scarry and Jeffrey Aubé of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Further information:

For further information, please contact:

Eric Sauter

TSRI

267-337-3859

esauter@scripps.edu

Full bibliographic information

“Biased Agonists of the Kappa Opioid Receptor Suppress Pain and Itch without Causing Sedation and Dysphoria,” by Laura Bohn, Tarsis Brust, Jenny Morgenweck, Lei Zhou, Edward L. Stahl, Cullen L. Schmid and Michael D. Cameron; Susy A. Kim, Jamie H. Rose, Jason Locke, Sara L. Jones, and Thomas J. Martin of Wake Forrest University; and Sarah M. Scarry and Jeffrey Aubé of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Science Signaling, Nov. 2016.

The Scripps Research Institute

The Scripps Research Institute is one of the world’s largest independent, non-profit biomedical research organizations, at the forefront of basic biomedical science that seeks to comprehend the most fundamental processes of life. Scripps Research is internationally recognized for its discoveries in immunology, molecular and cellular biology, chemistry, neurosciences, autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases, and synthetic vaccine development. An institution that evolved from the Scripps Metabolic Clinic founded by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps in 1924, Scripps Research currently employs approximately 3,000 scientists, postdoctoral fellows, scientific and other technicians, doctoral degree graduate students, and administrative and technical support personnel. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the institute also includes Scripps Florida, whose researchers focus on basic biomedical science, drug discovery, and technology development. Scripps Florida is located in Jupiter, Florida. For more information, see www.scripps.edu

Bild:

Professor Laura Bohn led the study on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute. (Photo by James McEntee.)